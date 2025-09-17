NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 784 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

