NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $176.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $151.95 and a twelve month high of $361.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.18.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

