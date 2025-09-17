NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP $ET

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

