NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 126.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,758.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VXF stock opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day moving average is $186.27. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $211.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

