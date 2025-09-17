NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,328,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their target price on Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.46.

Expand Energy Stock Up 2.0%

EXE opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 0.46. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 589.74%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

