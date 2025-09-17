NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its position in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $213.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.05 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $4,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,400,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,066,003.80. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $518,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,118. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,871 shares of company stock worth $22,604,086. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

