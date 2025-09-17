NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $230,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,827,000 after acquiring an additional 601,909 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $77,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5,748.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 448,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,498,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 418,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.9%

FANG stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

