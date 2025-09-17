NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,636 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Generac by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,202,968.86. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

