NBC Securities Inc. Sells 207 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average is $101.05.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

