Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Hold” Rating

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NBIS. Arete initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $89.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 3.55. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $100.51.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

