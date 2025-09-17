Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IONQ. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

IONQ stock opened at $62.03 on Monday. IonQ has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.54.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.IonQ’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $886,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 532,616 shares in the company, valued at $23,648,150.40. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 64,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $2,700,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 473,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,489.64. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,848,358 shares of company stock valued at $75,433,239. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,257,000 after buying an additional 3,269,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at $114,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 648.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,058 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 262.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 930,490 shares during the period. Finally, Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth $36,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

