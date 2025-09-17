Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Reddit stock opened at $266.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.11. Reddit has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $268.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 242.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total value of $9,028,307.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,452,872.54. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total value of $6,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,126 shares of company stock valued at $68,827,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reddit by 103.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $294,254,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,054,000. Amundi grew its stake in Reddit by 2,060.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,725 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Reddit by 138.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,890 shares during the period.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

