Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,023,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,165,734.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

