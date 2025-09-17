Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 190,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,808,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,319,000 after acquiring an additional 618,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,273,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after acquiring an additional 672,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:NEM opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

