NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for NewtekOne’s FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NewtekOne Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NEWT opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.88 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 14.65%. NewtekOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

