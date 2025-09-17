Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEXN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
NASDAQ NEXN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $12.60.
Nexxen International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
