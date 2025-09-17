NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.80.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
