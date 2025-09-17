NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Mirabaud & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 13,480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 119,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

