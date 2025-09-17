NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,086,042,000 after acquiring an additional 672,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,225,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,603 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

