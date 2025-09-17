nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $27.50 to $33.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. nLight traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 1077322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LASR. Benchmark raised their price objective on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $443,876.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,381,545 shares in the company, valued at $68,683,757.80. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 3,588 shares of nLight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $106,671.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 265,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,877.14. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,219. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in nLight by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in nLight by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in nLight by 147.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in nLight by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in nLight by 162.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.44.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.nLight’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

