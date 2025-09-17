Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $36.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.4444.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

NYSE NOG opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.9% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 25,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,953,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,201,000 after acquiring an additional 415,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 397,128 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.7% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 153,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

