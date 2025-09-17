Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

