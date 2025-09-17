NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA set a $41.00 target price on NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. Analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,090,513.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,211.97. This represents a 39.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 9.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.