NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Sage Capital Advisors llc’s 2nd Largest Position

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 12,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

