NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.3% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 17.7% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 112,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

