NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after buying an additional 20,494,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.40. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total transaction of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,023,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,165,734.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

