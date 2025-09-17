NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,432 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.9% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $117,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.