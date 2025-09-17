NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lifted by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total transaction of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,023,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

