Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £150.66 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith bought 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £150.66.
Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 15th, Stephen Daintith bought 40 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 374 per share, for a total transaction of £149.60.
Ocado Group Stock Down 2.1%
OCDO opened at GBX 225.50 on Wednesday. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.10 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 282.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.79 and a beta of 1.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.
