ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) versus MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Head to Head Review

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) and MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of ODP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of MarineMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of ODP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of MarineMax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ODP and MarineMax”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ODP $6.99 billion 0.09 -$3.00 million $0.66 32.47 MarineMax $2.43 billion 0.23 $38.07 million ($1.34) -19.62

MarineMax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ODP. MarineMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ODP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ODP and MarineMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ODP 0.39% 11.22% 2.58% MarineMax -1.15% 2.63% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ODP and MarineMax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ODP 0 1 0 0 2.00 MarineMax 0 0 5 0 3.00

ODP currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.34%. MarineMax has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.47%. Given MarineMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarineMax is more favorable than ODP.

Risk and Volatility

ODP has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarineMax has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ODP beats MarineMax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division offers adjacency products, including cleaning, janitorial, and breakroom supplies, office furniture, technology products; and copy and print services through sales force, catalogs, telesales, and through Internet websites. This segment also engages in office supply distribution business. The Office Depot division sells office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture; and offers business services, including copying, printing, digital imaging, mailing, shipping, and technology support services through a fully integrated omni-channel platform of 980 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores, and through www.officedepot.com. The Veyer division engages in supply chain, distribution, procurement, and global sourcing operations. The Varis division operates tech-enabled B2B indirect procurement marketplace, where buyers and suppliers to transact through the platform's consumer-like buying experience, advanced spend management tools, network of suppliers, and technology capabilities. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

