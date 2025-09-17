Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.80). Approximately 105,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 266,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.20 ($0.79).

Old Mutual Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

