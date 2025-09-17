Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OTEX. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.18.

Open Text stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. Open Text has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Open Text by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

