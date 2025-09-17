Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $36.59 on Monday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,882,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,368,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,058 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,162.1% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,333,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,639 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,730,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 810,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,649,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,754,000 after purchasing an additional 789,013 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

