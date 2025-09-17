Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $310.00. The stock had previously closed at $292.18, but opened at $306.45. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oracle shares last traded at $303.91, with a volume of 8,641,855 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,924 shares of company stock worth $16,971,612 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $871.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

