Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 271 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,433,000 after buying an additional 194,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,637,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 684,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,052,000 after buying an additional 76,855 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

