Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 3,522 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF $EEMV

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 273,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of EEMV opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

