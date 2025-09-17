Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 731 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $178.53 on Wednesday. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.96%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.