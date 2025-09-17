Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

