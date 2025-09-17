Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 10,471 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

