Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $878.42 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $881.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $753.10 and its 200 day moving average is $730.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

