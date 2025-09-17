Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF $IGEB

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Trading Up 5.7%

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

About iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

