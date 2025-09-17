Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000.

ESGD stock opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

