Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 974,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,949,000 after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,568,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.02 and a 52 week high of $107.32.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

