Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in 3M Company $MMM

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 82,057 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $156.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.02. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.78.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

