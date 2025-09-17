Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $253.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.31. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

