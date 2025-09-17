Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

