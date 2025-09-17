Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,524,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0898 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

