Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

KLA Stock Up 0.2%

KLAC opened at $990.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $908.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $804.41. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $1,002.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,291. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

