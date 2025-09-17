Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,044.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 194,336 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $4,384,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.04%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

