Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,281.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,447.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,415.50. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $29,941,171. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.